Photo of a Swedish forest taken by Peter Imanuelsen

Recently, I have been reporting on several shocking court cases that has happened in Sweden.

Now another one just took place. And you will not believe the reasoning that the court gave.

On the 1st of September, a 24 year old man was set FREE by the Swedish court after raping a 13 year old girl.

The court in their verdict claimed that the man ”should not have realized the risk” that the girl was underage.

This despite the girl herself stating that she had told the man that she was 14 (though she was actually only 13).

However, the court did not believe the statement from the girl. Instead, they listened to other witnesses that claimed the man had appeared shocked when he heard of her age.

Yet ANOTHER shocking court case from Sweden Peter Imanuelsen · Jul 24 A 19 year old Swedish woman has been convicted in court after warning about a man who had been convicted of committing sexual offense against a 13 year old girl. Read full story

But the court case gets even more shocking.

As part of the reasoning to set the man free, here is a quote from the court verdict:

”The court’s assessment is that the complainant looked considerably older than her age”.

So the court set the man free. Absolutely unreal.

Now, in this court case, there was 3 lay judges and 1 professional judge. The lay judges are often politically appointed. The lay judges all ruled to set the man free, forming the majority opinion.

However, the professional judge dissented, saying that ”it is clear that she is a very young person”.

In other words, the professional judge wanted the man convicted.

The prosecutor is appealing the acquittal.

Not long ago, I reported on how a man in his 40s was also set acquitted by the Swedish court after raping a 14 year old girl in a park.

Part of the reasoning that the court gave in that verdict was that the girl could ”simply leave” during the attack.

What on earth is going on in Sweden with these court cases.

They are victim blaming.

I’m lost for words.

Between 2020 to 2025, there has been a shocking 58,053 reported rapes in Sweden.

And things are so bad now that 17,9% of 15 year old girls report having been a victim of a sexual crime in Sweden.

Sweden has one of the highest number of reported rapes in the world.

And a large number of rapes actually go unreported, so the real figures are much, much higher.

It is estimated that around 80-90% of sexual crimes in Sweden go unreported.

Things really are bad in Sweden now, and most people have no idea because the mainstream media all over the world is suppressing this.

But I will report on it.

Share