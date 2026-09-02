The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Patricia Gauthier's avatar
Patricia Gauthier
1dEdited

Thank for for your persistence in reporting this. Sweden has really lost its soul:

Our church is aligned with and was founded by Swedes in the late 19th century. Their picture hangs in our church and I have read many of their quotes and belief statements which were solidly, biblically rooted. The Swedes planted many Christian churches here. They crossed the ocean to break away from the state church and were incredibly strong in the faith, unwavering. But here we are. Sweden has drifted and my denomination is struggling in this culture so far from shore. The West is adrift in dangerous waters. Hebrews 2:1, Jude, verse 3.

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
1d

Shocking but unfortunately not surprising , Sweden does not appear to be a paradise for young girls.

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