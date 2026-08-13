Photo by Peter Imanuelsen of a march in Norway in support of persecuted Christians.

Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world.

Yet you almost never hear anything about this on the news.

The world needs to know the truth and I will tell you about it.

The organization Open Doors released their World Watch List 2026, where they track severity of the persecution that Christians are facing around the world.

In case you didn’t know, this organization was founded by a man who was famous for smuggling Bibles into the Soviet Union. Already back then, the far left did not like Christianity.

So, what are the figures in the latest World Watch List? It is bad.

First of all, it is important to remember that the figures you are about to read are conservative numbers, the real numbers are likely to be much, much higher because of under reporting.

Over 388 million Christians now face high levels of persecution for their faith. This is up from 380 million in the year before.

This means that around 1 in 7 Christians worldwide face high levels of persecution for the faith.

81 countries are listed where Christians face high, very high or extreme levels of persecution.

Do you realize what this means?

This means that we are not far off from the point where almost HALF of ALL the countries on earth are places where Christians face high levels of persecution.

At some point, you have to ask yourself this question. Why isn’t this being reported all over the news?!

Furthermore, 25,794 houses, shops, businesses or other properties belonging to Christians were attacked. That is a lot.

In addition to this, another 3,632 churches and other public Christian properties were attacked in just a 1 year period.

But it doesn’t stop there. There are also a lot of Christian people who would qualify for being refugees.

A whopping 224,129 Christians were forced to leave their homes, go into hiding in their country or leave their country entirely because of persecution for being a Christian.

In Nigeria for example, large numbers of Christians have had to flee their homes because of attacks by islamists.

There is also something that is called community expulsion of converts, where Christian converts get expelled and forced out of their villages or homes by family members or village elders because of their faith.

This is reportedly common in Laos where Christians are often given ultimatums of recanting their faith or being forced to leave. Often their homes are also destroyed.

Just now in June, Open Doors reported on how Christian families were expelled in Laos because they converted to Christianity.

In one village, six families were exiled. They were given an ultimatum to recant. They refused and they all chose to remain faithful to Jesus. As a result, their homes were destroyed and they were forced out of the village.

So, over 200,000 Christians were forced to leave their homes, go into hiding or leave their country because of persecution for their faith.

These people are actual refugees. Yet we never hear anything about them in the news. That seems very weird to me. Why is the media ignoring them?

Again, it is important to remember that these figures are conservative. The real numbers are likely much higher because of under reporting.

It is clear that Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world. Daily, Christians are having to endure hardship and persecution because they choose to follow Jesus.

Yet we never hear about it.

Even though it is increasingly happening in the West also. Just look at the UK. They have already begun arresting people for preaching.

An elderly pastor was convicted in court for preaching in the UK. All he did was holding an open air Sunday service that was considered to be in the ”wrong” place.

You may also not have heard about how Christians were severely persecuted in the Soviet Union.

In far-left ideology, atheism is the state religion. They believe that the state is their god and should be in complete control over humanity.

Now, I want to tell you about a story that has barely been reported.

This took place in the Soviet Union. Soldiers from the Red Army arrived at a church, chased out the congregation and forced them into a barn. The far-left soldiers then closed the doors and piled up flammable items against the barn door and lit it all on fire.

As the flames began burning up the building, there was the sound of the Christians inside that began singing the old hymn ”Rock of Ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in thee”.

This is a real story that was reported in a Christian magazine from Sweden in 1932.

And I am sure that you never learned about this in school.

It is time to educate the world on the terrible persecution that Christians have suffered, not only now, but also the last 2000 years.

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