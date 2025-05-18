AI generated image

So the mainstream media is freaking out once again.

This time because Ron DeSantis signed a bill making Florida the second state in the USA to ban adding fluoride to the public water supply.

In other words, this means that something good has happened.

A little while ago, I reported on how Utah became the first state to do this. Now Florida is following suit.

”Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

And it is true.

But here is the thing I don’t understand. Yes, we know that fluoride is effective in preventing caries. But why put it in water where people drink it? Surely the most effective way to use fluoride would be to use toothpaste or something similar – Not drinking it.

A new official government report found that fluoride can in fact affect IQ of children.

People were long called crazy conspiracy theorists for saying this, but more and more evidence is now coming out that fluoride can in fact have very bad side effects.

The WHO says the safe limit for fluoride in drinking water is 1.5mg per liter of water.

However, the new official government study found that people drinking water that contains more than 1.5mg of fluoride per liter was linked with lowering IQ by as much as 5 points in children!

In other words, fluoride is neurotoxic.

So why is this being put in the water supply, forcing people to ingest this in their body, not giving them a choice?

Again, you can use fluoride toothpaste which is then spit out, minimizing the amount of fluoride that is swallowed into the body.

The fluoride that is often used as additives in U.S drinking water is a chemical called hexaflurosilicic acid, something that is also used in rust remover products. This is a corrosive acid.

There is now an alternative to fluoride also, something called hydroxyapatite, which studies have found to be around as effective at preventing caries as fluoride – But without any toxicity.

So why isn’t this being promoted more?

Is there some kind of agenda to make people dumber…?

